Strong week for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V (NYSE:MYTE) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

It is a pleasure to report that the MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) is up 49% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 48% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

On a more encouraging note the company has added €98m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately MYT Netherlands Parent B.V reported an EPS drop of 9.9% for the last year. This was, in part, due to extraordinary items impacting earnings. In fact, it actually made a loss over the last twelve months. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 48% share price fall. This suggests the EPS fall has made some shareholders are more nervous about the business.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:MYTE Earnings Per Share Growth August 9th 2022

A Different Perspective

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V shareholders are down 48% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 49% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

