Strong week for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last week. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. To wit, the stock has dropped 80% over the last year. So the rise may not be much consolation. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

MacroGenics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In just one year MacroGenics saw its revenue fall by 44%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 80%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. But markets do over-react, so there opportunity for investors who are willing to take the time to dig deeper and understand the business.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that MacroGenics shareholders are down 80% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 24%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 12% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with MacroGenics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

