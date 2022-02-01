Strong week for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 15%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 10%. Because Lyft hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 7.2% in the same timeframe.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$474m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Given that Lyft didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Lyft's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 0.1%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The stock price has languished lately, falling 15% in a year. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. We think most holders must believe revenue growth will improve, or else costs will decline.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:LYFT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

A Different Perspective

While Lyft shareholders are down 15% for the year, the market itself is up 10%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 15%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Lyft better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Lyft .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

