Strong week for KLX Energy Services Holdings (NASDAQ:KLXE) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

It is a pleasure to report that the KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) is up 56% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 89% in the last three years. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

While the last three years has been tough for KLX Energy Services Holdings shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

KLX Energy Services Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years KLX Energy Services Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 16% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. And as you might expect the share price has been weak too, dropping at a rate of 24% per year. We prefer leave it to clowns to try to catch falling knives, like this stock. There is a good reason that investors often describe buying a sharply falling stock price as 'trying to catch a falling knife'. Think about it.

Pleasingly, KLX Energy Services Holdings' total shareholder return last year was 3.9%. What is absolutely clear is that is far preferable to the dismal 24% average annual loss suffered over the last three years. The optimist would say this is evidence that the stock has bottomed, and better days lie ahead. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand KLX Energy Services Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 7 warning signs for KLX Energy Services Holdings (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

