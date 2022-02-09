Strong week for JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of five-year loss

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 23% in the last week. But will that repair the damage for the weary investors who have owned this stock as it declined over half a decade? Probably not. In fact, the share price has tumbled down a mountain to land 78% lower after that period. It's true that the recent bounce could signal the company is turning over a new leaf, but we are not so sure. The million dollar question is whether the company can justify a long term recovery.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last five years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Because JAKKS Pacific made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last five years JAKKS Pacific saw its revenue shrink by 5.3% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. If a business loses money, you want it to grow, so no surprises that the share price has dropped 12% each year in that time. We're generally averse to companies with declining revenues, but we're not alone in that. Fear of becoming a 'bagholder' may be keeping people away from this stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:JAKK Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2022

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that JAKKS Pacific shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 32% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 12% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - JAKKS Pacific has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

