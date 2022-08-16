Strong week for Honest Company (NASDAQ:HNST) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 33% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been disappointing. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 55% in that time. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

The recent uptick of 11% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Honest Company wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Honest Company's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 0.4%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price drop of 55% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Having said that, if growth is coming in the future, the stock may have better days ahead. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

Honest Company shareholders are down 55% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 8.3%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 23%, in the last ninety days. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Honest Company you should be aware of.

