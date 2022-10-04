Strong week for Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 23% in the last month. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. In that time the share price has melted like a snowball in the desert, down 83%. So it sure is nice to see a bit of an improvement. But the more important question is whether the underlying business can justify a higher price still. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

The recent uptick of 22% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Finance Of America Companies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:FOA Earnings and Revenue Growth October 4th 2022

If you are thinking of buying or selling Finance Of America Companies stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Finance Of America Companies shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 67%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 19%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 22% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. You could get a better understanding of Finance Of America Companies' growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Of course Finance Of America Companies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.