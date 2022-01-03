Strong week for Cvent Holding (NASDAQ:CVT) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 28%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned 21%. Because Cvent Holding hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 18% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Given that Cvent Holding didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Cvent Holding saw its revenue fall by 5.1%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. Shareholders have seen the share price drop 28% in that time. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:CVT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 3rd 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Cvent Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 21% in the last year, Cvent Holding shareholders might be miffed that they lost 28%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 18% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Cvent Holding (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

