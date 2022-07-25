Strong week for Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. That downside risk was realized by Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 50%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 15%. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 39% in that time. Furthermore, it's down 43% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

The recent uptick of 8.9% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Compass Minerals International saw its earnings per share drop below zero. Some investors no doubt dumped the stock as a result. Of course, if the company can turn the situation around, investors will likely profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CMP Earnings Per Share Growth July 25th 2022

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Compass Minerals International's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Compass Minerals International shareholders are down 49% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 15%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 7% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Compass Minerals International you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Compass Minerals International is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

