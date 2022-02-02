Strong week for Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 17% in the last week. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been less than pleasing. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 42% in one year, under-performing the market.

The recent uptick of 17% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

We don't think that Cellebrite DI's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Cellebrite DI grew its revenue by 25% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 42%. You might even wonder if the share price was previously over-hyped. But if revenue keeps growing, then at a certain point the share price would likely follow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:CLBT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Cellebrite DI will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While Cellebrite DI shareholders are down 42% for the year, the market itself is up 9.5%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. Notably, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 42% drop in the last three months. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Cellebrite DI .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.