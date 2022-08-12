Strong week for CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of three-year loss

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) shareholders are doubtless heartened to see the share price bounce 58% in just one week. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 88% in that time. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

The recent uptick of 58% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last three years, CASI Pharmaceuticals saw its revenue grow by 83% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 23% a year in the same time period. The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. If the company is low on cash, it may have to raise capital soon.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:CASI Earnings and Revenue Growth August 12th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling CASI Pharmaceuticals stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that CASI Pharmaceuticals shareholders are down 66% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 10%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with CASI Pharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

CASI Pharmaceuticals is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

