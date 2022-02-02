Strong week for Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

This week we saw the Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) share price climb by 18%. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 69% in that time. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

The recent uptick of 18% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Bakkt Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Bakkt Holdings grew its revenue by 67% over the last year. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 69%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:BKKT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 2nd 2022

If you are thinking of buying or selling Bakkt Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While Bakkt Holdings shareholders are down 69% for the year, the market itself is up 9.5%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 87% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bakkt Holdings (1 is a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

