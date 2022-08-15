Strong week for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of five-year loss

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example, after five long years the American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) share price is a whole 67% lower. We certainly feel for shareholders who bought near the top. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 23% in the last year.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$331m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the five-year loss for shareholders.

Given that American Airlines Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last five years American Airlines Group saw its revenue shrink by 12% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 11% (annualized) in the same time period. It's fair to say most investors don't like to invest in loss making companies with falling revenue. You'd want to research this company pretty thoroughly before buying, it looks a bit too risky for us.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:AAL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 15th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on American Airlines Group

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that American Airlines Group shareholders are down 23% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 8.9%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 11% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Airlines Group better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for American Airlines Group (2 are a bit concerning) that you should be aware of.

