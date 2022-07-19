Strong week for AdTheorent Holding Company (NASDAQ:ADTH) shareholders doesn't alleviate pain of one-year loss

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTH) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last week. But that's small comfort given the dismal price performance over the last year. During that time the share price has sank like a stone, descending 67%. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. It may be that the fall was an overreaction.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

AdTheorent Holding Company fell to a loss making position during the year. Buyers no doubt think it's a temporary situation, but those with a nose for quality have low tolerance for losses. However, there may be an opportunity for investors if the company can recover.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We doubt AdTheorent Holding Company shareholders are happy with the loss of 67% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 16%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 67% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AdTheorent Holding Company better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for AdTheorent Holding Company that you should be aware of before investing here.

