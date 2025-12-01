Strong Vote of Confidence: Institutional Player Ups Stake in Energy Sector Stock

Key Points

Added 66,806 shares, raising the position by $1,028,693

Post-trade stake: 244,982 shares valued at $13,069,801

LandBridge is now 3.43% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings

On November 12, 2025, One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC disclosed a buy of LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB), increasing its position by $1.03 million quarter-over-quarter.

What Happened

According to a Form 13-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2025, One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC increased its stake in LandBridge Company LLC by 66,806 shares during the third quarter. The reported value of the position rose to $13.07 million at quarter-end, reflecting both new purchases and changes in the underlying share price.

What Else to Know

This was a buy; the LandBridge stake represents 3.43% of One Charles Private Wealth Services, LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSE:BRK-B: $48.78 million (12.8% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:GBTC: $25.98 million (6.8% of AUM)

NYSE:TPL: $24.08 million (6.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:INFL: $22.43 million (5.9% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VTV: $17.01 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of November 11, 2025, shares of LandBridge were priced at $85.55, up 28.15% over the past year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 0.17 percentage points.

The fund reported 168 total positions on the September 30, 2025, 13F filing, with $380.68 million in reportable U.S. equity assets.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-11) $85.55 Market capitalization $6.02 billion Revenue (TTM) $178.81 million Net income (TTM) $61.79 million

Company Snapshot

Owns and manages surface land, oil and gas royalty interests, and sells brackish water and surface materials to support oil and natural gas development in the Delaware Basin.

Generates revenue primarily through land leasing, royalty income, and the sale of water and other surface resources to energy sector operators.

Serves oil and gas producers and related service companies operating in Texas and New Mexico, particularly within the Delaware Basin.

LandBridge Company LLC is a Houston-based energy infrastructure firm focused on optimizing land and resource assets to support oil and gas development. The company leverages its strategic land holdings and royalty portfolio to provide essential services and resources to upstream energy operators. Its integrated approach and presence in the Delaware Basin position it as a critical partner for energy producers seeking efficient access to land, water, and surface materials.

Foolish Take

A recent SEC filing revealed that One Charles, a Massachusetts-based investment management firm, acquired nearly 67,000 shares of LandBridge stock. This acquisition brings One Charles' total position in Landbridge to approximately 245,000 shares, worth about $13.1 million.

So, what should retail investors take away from this purchase? In short, this is a big vote of confidence in LandBridge and signals that at least one institution is confident that the stock can deliver a solid return.

Yet, Landbridge still has much to prove. Shares have declined in value by 11% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 has advanced by 18%. Indeed, shares of competitors, like Valaris (22% year-to-date gain) and Geospace Technologies (23% year-to-date gain) have far outpaced Landbridge stock this year.

In any event, the company is worth remembering, particularly for investors seeking exposure to stocks in the land and resource energy sub-sector, along with competitors like Valaris and Geospace Technologies. These stocks should perform well there is sustained strength in the energy sector.

Glossary

13F filing: A quarterly report required by the SEC, listing U.S. equity holdings of institutional investment managers.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Reportable AUM: The portion of a fund’s assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as the 13F.

Stake: The ownership interest or position a fund or investor holds in a particular company.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Royalty interests: The right to receive a portion of revenue from the production of resources, such as oil or gas, from land.

Delaware Basin: A major oil- and gas-producing region located in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Upstream energy operators: Companies involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas.

Surface materials: Natural resources found on land, such as sand or gravel, used in construction or energy development.

Brackish water: Water that has more salinity than freshwater but less than seawater, often used in industrial processes.

Quarter-over-quarter: A comparison of financial or operational data between two consecutive fiscal quarters.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.



