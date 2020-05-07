Strong Volume Growth Buoys Targa Resources (TRGP) Q1 Earnings

Reports Net Income: Midstream operator Targa Resources Corp. TRGP reported adjusted net income of $705 million compared to a net loss of $38.9 million in the year-ago period. The improved results came on the back of strong volume growth.



Estimate Revision Trend & Surprise History: The stock had seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings remain same over the last 7 days.



Coming to earnings surprise history, the Houston, TX-based energy infrastructure provider beat estimates on two occasions and missed twice, delivering an average positive surprise of 44.15%. This is depicted in the graph below:



Targa Resources Inc Price and EPS Surprise

Targa Resources Inc price-eps-surprise | Targa Resources Inc Quote

Revenues Miss: Revenues of $2 billion were came below the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.2 billion.



Key Stats: Gathering and Processing segment recorded operating margin of $255.7 million during the quarter, up 7% from the $238.3 million achieved in the year-ago period.



In the Logistics and Transportation segment, the company reported operating margin of $294 million, surging 93.2% year over year.



Meanwhile, distributable cash flow came in at $301.9 million, compared to $187 millionin the first quarter of 2019.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Targa Resources carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



