Strong Vehicle Delivery Drives Up XPeng Stock

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng Inc. (XPEV) are rising more than 6% in the morning trade on Friday after the company announced more than 150% increase in first-quarter vehicle delivery.

XPeng said it delivered 34,561 vehicles in the first quarter, a 159% increase year-over-year, consisting of 19,427 P7s, 10,486 P5s and 4,648 G3 and G3i SUVs.

In March vehicle delivery increased 202% year-over-year to 15,414.

As of March 31, XPeng's cumulative deliveries reached 172,514 vehicles, the company added.

XPEV, currently at $29.34, has been trading in the range of $18.01-$56.45 in the past 52 weeks.

