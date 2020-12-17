Strong Upside Potential For H&R Block Stock?

Despite a more than 30% rise from its low in March, at the current price of $16 per share, we believe H&R Block stock (NYSE: HRB) has further upside potential. HRB stock has increased from $12 to $16 off the recent bottom, much less than the S&P which increased by over 60% from its lows. Further, the stock is down more than 30% from its 2020 pre-Covid high of $23. We believe that HRB stock could regain its pre-Covid high, rising over 40% from its current level, driven by expectations of strong demand and strong Q2 2021 results despite the pandemic. Our dashboard What Factors Drove -37% Change In H&R Block Stock Between 2018 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.

The stock price fall since 2018-end came due to a 17% drop in revenue from $3.1 billion in 2018 to $2.6 billion in 2020 (HRB’s fiscal year ends in April). However, this was somewhat supported by an 8% decrease in the outstanding share count, despite which revenue-per-share (RPS) dropped 9%.

HRB’s P/S (price-to-sales) multiple dropped from 1.7x in 2018 to 1.5x by 2019 end, and has since further dropped to 1.2x. We believe that the company’s P/S ratio has the potential to rise in the near term on expectations of continuing demand growth and a favorable shareholder return policy, thus driving the stock price higher.

Where Is The Stock Headed?

The global spread of coronavirus and the resulting lockdowns in early 2020 have seen a surge in online activity, due to a rise in new blogs and websites and has also led to a lot of businesses shifting online. H&R block is a tax preparation company, providing both traditional retail tax preparation services and digital tax preparation platforms and software. The company also provides year-round consumer tax preparation consulting through its Block Advisors service. HRB posted Q2 2021 revenue of $176 million, up from $161 million for the same period last year. Despite lower operating expenses, rising interest expense, and a lower tax benefit ($14 million vs $78 million in Q2 2020), saw EPS drop to -$1.18 vs -$0.95 for the same period last year. HRB makes the bulk of its revenue in the quarters ending January and April (as taxes for the calendar year are due in April), and if the company manages to continue keeping operating expenses in check, profitability could jump in the near to medium term.

We expect this to drive up the company’s P/S multiple, and believe that HRB’s stock can rise around 40% from current levels, to its pre-Covid high of $23.

What if you’re looking for a more balanced portfolio instead? Here’s a high quality portfolio to beat the market, with over 100% return since 2016, versus 55% for the S&P 500. Comprised of companies with strong revenue growth, healthy profits, lots of cash, and low risk, it has outperformed the broader market year after year, consistently.

See all Trefis Price Estimates and Download Trefis Data here

What’s behind Trefis? See How It’s Powering New Collaboration and What-Ifs For CFOs and Finance Teams | Product, R&D, and Marketing Teams

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.