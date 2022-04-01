Strong U.S. jobs are blessing and curse for Fed

Reuters Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Too much of a good thing can be bad for the U.S. Federal Reserve. The unemployment rate https://www.bls.gov/news.release/pdf/empsit.pdf for Americans fell to 3.6% in March, near pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, dining out is back and even travel is returning to normal. It all gives the central bank room to raise interest rates to fight inflation. But continued robust hiring may make price pressures worse.

The United States is closing in on full employment. That’s where the Fed thought the economy was before Covid-19 hit, with a jobless rate of 3.5% in February 2020. Last month, employers added a decent 431,000 jobs, while other upward revisions put average monthly gains for the first quarter at 562,000 positions, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Other activities are also back on track. Roughly as many people are dining in U.S. restaurants as in 2019, according to reservation-software provider OpenTable https://www.opentable.com/state-of-industry. And the number of travelers https://www.tsa.gov/coronavirus/passenger-throughput who passed through U.S. Transportation Security Administration checkpoints in the last seven days of March reached 90% of the level seen in the same week of 2019.

The return toward pre-pandemic normality - even in a period coinciding with Russia's disruptive invasion of Ukraine - makes the Fed’s job easier. Central bank boss Jerome Powell has recently taken on a more hawkish tone, highlighting that the labor market is strong enough to hike rates by 0.5 percentage points at future meetings if warranted by inflation. In March, rate-setters increased the cost of borrowing by half that amount.

Still, hiring patterns suggest imbalances remain. In February, job vacancies were still near record levels at 11.3 million while there were on average 60 unemployed persons for each 100 of those positions, compared to 80 in February 2020. The pace at which people quit their jobs remained high at 4.4 million, with retail, hotels and restaurants continuing to see the biggest exodus.

The fight for scarce workers could put more pressure on prices. Hourly wages increased 5.6% over the year to March, against pre-pandemic bumps in the 3% range. Full employment would be welcomed by the Fed after the labor market pains induced by the pandemic. Up to a point, so would higher wages, especially for lower-paid workers. But blowing past that would risk overheating an economy already grappling with inflation.

