Strong travel demand helps TUI swing back to profit

Updates with details on weather, earnings

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tour group TUI TUI1n.DE reported its first post-pandemic net profit on Wednesday on the back of robust bookings and travel demand in the three months to the end of June, but said extreme weather and wildfires were set to impact its full-year earnings.

Airlines have reported strong results for the quarter as tourists have continued to flock to sun destinations across Europe in a post-pandemic travel boom that shows few signs of slowing.

The tour group reported underlying earnings before interest and tax at 169 million euros ($185.46 million) for the three months to June 30, the third quarter of its financial year, up from a loss of 27 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of 5.3 billion euros in revenue was up 19% from Q3 2022.

"We are investing today to continue to significantly grow profitably in the future," said TUI Chief Executive Sebastian Ebel.

Bookings also grew by 6% year-on-year, approaching pre-pandemic levels. That was despite prices rising 7% over last year, indicating that the higher cost of travel wasn't dampening demand.

The company said in a statement that measures would be taken to dampen the impact of wildfires and other climate-related effects.

In particular, the wildfires in Rhodes, Greece meant approximately 8,000 TUI customers had to leave their hotels, TUI said. The cost of that will be reflected in the full-year results and is expected to be close to 25 million euros.

Ebel said that the Mediterranean region in Europe remained one of the top destinations for the tour group despite extreme weather.

"The heatwave in Northern Europe in June and the wildfires in Southern Europe have only dampened temporarily the previously strong development," he said.

The group said it had reduced its net debt by 1.1 billion euros to 2.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9112 euros)

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Editing by Friederike Heine and Conor Humphries)

((Joanna.Plucinska@thomsonreuters.com; 00447721669853; Reuters Messaging: @joannaplucinska))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.