Strong Support For Pregnant Workers’ Needs, Thanks To New Federal Law

Pregnant employees now have more protection in the workplace. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA), which takes effect on June 27, aims to safeguard the health of pregnant workers by requiring employers to provide reasonable health and comfort accommodations during the pregnancy.

Poor working conditions can harm pregnant workers. Risks include increased chances of miscarriage, preterm birth, low birth weight, urinary tract infections and fainting, according to some studies.

Certain workplace situations may increase these risks. These include heavy lifting, overnight work, extended hours and prolonged periods of sitting or standing, according to studies cited by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

What Are Reasonable Accommodations?

This list of “reasonable accommodations,” compiled by the House Committee on Education and Labor, offers some examples of how the new law may affect pregnant workers:

The ability to sit or drink water

Parking areas closer to the workplace

Flexible hours

Appropriately sized uniforms and safety apparel

Additional break time to use the bathroom, eat, and rest

Leave or time off to recover from childbirth

Being excused from strenuous activities and exposure to chemical compounds found to be unsafe for pregnancy

PWFA Also Forbids Punishment From Employers

The new law also offers another form of protection: It shields workers from employer retaliation. It is illegal to “coerce, intimidate, threaten, or interfere with any individual” who asks for PWFA-covered accommodations.

Pregnancy discrimination is widespread, regardless of race, income and other demographic factors, according to a 2022 survey by the Bipartisan Policy Center and Morning Consult.

It reported that almost one in four (23%) mothers has considered leaving a job because of a lack of reasonable accommodations or the fear of discrimination during pregnancy. Meanwhile, one in five mothers (20%) reports experiencing pregnancy discrimination in the workplace.

Who’s Subject To The New Law?

Private and public sector workplaces with a minimum of 15 employees must follow the PWFA’s new rules. This includes Congress, federal agencies, employment agencies and labor organizations.

As with prior disability accommodation laws, however, PWFA adaptations may not “impose an undue hardship on the operation of the business.”

Other Laws Protecting Pregnant Workers

Nearly all states and cities have laws requiring employers to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers.Rather than replacing those laws, the PWFA provides an additional layer of protection.

Among the earlier federal laws protecting the rights of pregnant workers are Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and the PUMP Act (Providing Urgent Maternal Protections for Nursing Mothers Act).

How To Report Pregnancy Discrimination

If you believe an employer has discriminated against you because of your pregnancy or any pregnancy-related issue, you can file a discrimination charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Federal job applicants or employees can file a complaint with their federal agency.

