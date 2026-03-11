Strong Strategies & Liquidity Aid ManpowerGroup Amid Stiff Competition

ManpowerGroup MAN is benefiting from its specialized workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company’s high-quality global staffing solutions and a strong pricing and cost-control strategy with technological investments are collectively driving top-line growth and improving operational efficiency. Strong liquidity and shareholder-friendly policies are an added advantage.

Meanwhile, weak demand in Europe and North America and vulnerability to foreign currency exchange rate (FX) fluctuations remain significant concerns for the company. Heightened competition within the staffing industry further adds pressure to boost profitability and scalability.

How is MAN Faring?

MAN’s diversified business mix with a comprehensive workforce solution helps organizations with recruitment, training, outsourcing and consulting services. The company’s well-established network of 2,100 offices across 70 countries and territories generates steady revenues and mitigates concentration risks.

The company’s strong pricing, cost control and technology investments increase productivity and operational efficiency. The implementation of front-office systems, cloud-based and mobile applications, and the enhancement of its global technology infrastructure across markets, underscore the company’s effort to digitalize its workforce solution.

MAN consistently puts efforts into creating long-term value for investors by rewarding its shareholders. In 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2022, the company paid dividends of $66.7 million, $145.8 million, $144.3 million and $136.6 million, while repurchasing shares worth $38 million, $140 million, $179.8 million and $270 million, respectively. These moves instill confidence among shareholders and establish the company’s commitment to them.

MAN had a current ratio (a measure of liquidity) of 1.11 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, improving from the preceding quarter's 1. Despite being lower than the industry average of 1.33, this quarter’s current ratio indicates an improvement in the company’s ability to pay off short-term obligations efficiently.

Meanwhile, weak demand in Europe and North America is making companies reluctant to hire, posing significant challenges to revenue growth. Particularly, France’s uncertain political climate is likely to dampen hiring activities.

MAN’s global presence exposes it to vulnerability with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. These fluctuations heavily impact the company’s bottom line.

The company also faces significant competition from giants such as Morgan Stanley, The Goldman Sachs Group, BlackRock and Blackstone Inc. within the industry, which affects its profitability and ability to innovate while maintaining cost efficiency. The company faces pricing pressure from these competitors and an increasing trend of clients developing in-house manpower resources through AI-powered tools.

Recently, MAN reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results. It earned a profit of 92 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.8%, but decreased 9.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $4.71 billion beat the consensus estimate mark by 2.2% and increased 7.1% year over year.

MAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Earnings Snapshots of Some Other Service Providers

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN reported impressive results for the fourth quarter of 2025.

FCN’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.78 beat the consensus mark by 39 cents and increased 14.1% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $990.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $911.4 million and rose 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Gartner, Inc. IT posted impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

IT’s adjusted earnings were $3.94 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6%. The metric decreased 27.7% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

