Strong silhouettes, black, sparkles dominate Oscars red carpet

By Alicia Powell and Rollo Ross

LOS ANGELES, March 10 (Reuters) - Dresses with strong silhouettes, sparkles on both women and men and a splash of Barbie-inspired pink dominated the Oscars red carpet on Sunday.

"Anatomy of a Fall" best actress nominee Sandra Huller donned a black gown with a dramatic neckline, as did actresses Eva Longoria and Rita Moreno. Cynthia Erivo donned a green gown with large cap sleeves that led to a train down the back.

“I’d say the overall trends with black was the number one trend and shimmer and shine," said Adam Glassman, the creative director at O Magazine.

"Poor Things" best actress nominee Emma Stone wore a light green outfit with a flared, strapless bodice.

America Ferrera, a best supporting actress nominee for "Barbie," wore a sparkly pink form-fitting gown.

"A lot of people went very classic old Hollywood, elegant, sophisticated," said Glassman. "Because really most nominees tend to go sophisticated. Presenters have a little bit more fun with color and design.”

Midnight blue was also popular among women, like "Killers of the Flower Moon" best actress nominee Lily Gladstone, "Nyad" best actress nominee Annette Bening and co-star and best supporting actress nominee Jodie Foster.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, who won the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in "The Holdovers," wore a sparkly light blue gown with voluminous feathery sleeves.

Several men also broke with tradition. While many wore the standard black tuxedo, several went in other directions.

"Rustin" best actor nominee Colman Domingo wore a silver button tuxedo, complete with a brooch on his bow tie.

"Barbie" best supporting actor nominee Ryan Gosling wore a suit with sparkly trim and no tie. "Maestro" best actor nominee Bradley Cooper also skipped the tie, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared in a teal shiny suit and no tie.

And a few of the women opted for a pantsuit, like best director nominee Justine Triet for "Anatomy of a Fall," who chose a suit decorated with sparkly lines.

Another accessory on the carpet were red pins calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, spotted on songwriting siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell and actor Mark Ruffalo.

Members of the Osage Nation, who sang the nominated best song from "Killers of the Flower Moon," came to the red carpet in colorful tribal dress.

(Reporting by Alicia Powell and Rollo Ross; Writing by Mary Milliken; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

