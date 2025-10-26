Strong Signal: Large Investment Manager Loads the Boat With Shares of Semiconductor Stock

Key Points

Acquired 65,637 shares in a new position, with an estimated transaction value of $8.79 million based on the quarterly average price

Post-trade holding: 65,637 shares valued at $8.79 million

Lam Research stake places the position outside the fund's top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. disclosed a new position in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) valued at an estimated $8.79 million as of September 30, 2025, according to its October 22, 2025, SEC filing.

What Happened

Stanley-Laman Group, Ltd. added a new stake in Lam Research, purchasing 65,637 shares in Q3 2025. The transaction, estimated at $8.79 million based on the period's average price, was reported in a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 22, 2025 (SEC filing). The position now accounts for 1.3% of the fund's $701.80 million reportable U.S. equity assets.

What Else to Know

This is a new position for the fund, representing 1.3% of reported 13F assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MSFT: $20.93 million (3.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $18.00 million (2.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:AMZN: $15.06 million (2.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:NVDA: $13.77 million (2.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 21, 2025, Lam Research shares were priced at $145.04, up 99.1% over the past year; shares have outperformed the S&P 500 by 86.4 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $19.59 billion Net Income (TTM) $5.81 billion Dividend Yield 0.63% Price (as of market close October 21, 2025) $145.04

Company Snapshot

Lam Research Corporation is a leading supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the global semiconductor industry. The company leverages a robust portfolio of advanced process solutions, enabling customers to manufacture increasingly complex integrated circuits at scale.

The company designs and manufactures semiconductor processing equipment, including deposition, etch, wafer cleaning, and metrology systems for integrated circuit fabrication. It generates revenue through the sale of advanced equipment, technology upgrades, and aftermarket services to global semiconductor manufacturers.

Lam Research Corporation serves semiconductor companies across the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Foolish Take

Another institutional investor is loading up on shares of Lam Research -- that's the takeaway from Stanley-Laman's purchase of $8.8 million worth of the semiconductor giant.

Shares of Lam Research are up 112% year-to-date, as the semiconductor sector continues to ramp higher thanks to the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

Indeed, just last week, Lam Research released its third-quarter earnings results (for the three months ending on September 28, 2025), which beat analyst expectations due to stronger-than-expected revenue and net income.

What's more, Stanley-Laman's significant purchase lends strength to the argument that deep-pocketed market participants believe the AI revolution will continue for some time to come -- and that the continued strength of the AI sector will benefit fabrication equipment makers like Lam Research.

To sum up, retail investors may want to give Lam Research a closer look. The company's important role within the semiconductor sector, along with its recent earnings beat and ongoing outperformance of the S&P 500 make it a stock worth considering right now.

Glossary

New position: An investment in a security or asset that was not previously held in the portfolio.

Quarterly average price: The average market price of a security over a specific quarter, used for valuation purposes.

Fund's top five holdings: The five largest investments in a fund's portfolio, usually by market value.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a particular company.

Regulatory filing: Official documents submitted to government agencies, such as the SEC, disclosing financial or investment activities.

13F assets under management: The total value of U.S. equity securities managed by an institutional investor, as reported in SEC Form 13F.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments that a fund or manager oversees on behalf of clients.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Deposition: A semiconductor manufacturing process where thin material layers are deposited onto a wafer.

Etch: A process in semiconductor fabrication that removes layers from the wafer to create circuit patterns.

Wafer cleaning: The process of removing contaminants from semiconductor wafers during manufacturing.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Jake Lerch has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Lam Research, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.