Strong quake strikes southern Peru; no Tsunami warning

Adds no Tsunami warning, USGS magnitude

May 26 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Tirapata region of southern Peru on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 212 km (132 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning in place. There were no early reports of damage or casualties.

Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) pegged the quake at magnitude 7.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

