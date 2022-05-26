US Markets

Strong quake strikes southern Peru; no Tsunami warning

Contributor
Mrinmay Dey Reuters
Published

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Tirapata region of southern Peru on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Adds no Tsunami warning, USGS magnitude

May 26 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck the Tirapata region of southern Peru on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 212 km (132 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning in place. There were no early reports of damage or casualties.

Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) pegged the quake at magnitude 7.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular