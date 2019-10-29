Strong Q3 Earnings Data Deluge
General Motors GM, grappling with a United Auto Workers (UAW) strike that brought a billion-dollar negative impact to its just-reported Q3 earnings report (amounting to 52 cents per share), managed to impress investors this morning with beats on both top and bottom lines. Earnings of $1.72 per share easily surpassed the $1.18 analysts were expecting. Revenues of $35.47 billion were well ahead of the $34.15 billion anticipated.
GM has only missed estimates twice in the last five years, so even with the workers’ strike headwinds it’s not too much of a surprise the company beat on the bottom line. But $3 billion in earnings from North America — with crossover vehicles establishing a new quarterly record — is stellar performance for the American car-maker. That said, based on UAW issues, the company expects a $2.9 billion impact, and has such lowered earnings guidance to $4.50-4.80 for full-year 2019. The Zacks consensus had been $5.92 per share.
The company had been a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) going into its earnings release, yet shares are up 2.2% in today’s pre-market. GM stock has been up and down year to date, but has traded within a range between $32 and $41 per share. With today’s news, GM is climbing back up toward the higher end of this range.
Zacks Rank #3-rated Pfizer PFE also outperformed on its top and bottom lines — 75 cents per share versus 63 expected (78 cents in the year-ago quarter), on $12.68 billion which bettered the Zacks consensus by 4.38% ($13.30 billion a year ago). The company has raised full-year guidance as well, and shares — which had only gained 14.6% year to date, beneath the S&P 500’s 21.3% — are up 3.14% in today’s pre-market.
Keeping with Big Pharma another moment, Zacks Rank #3-rated Merck MRK clobbered earnings estimates — $1.51 per share versus $1.25 expected, and $1.19 in the year-ago quarter — on $12.40 billion in revenues, a solid improvement on the $10.79 billion reported a year ago. Its cancer drug Keytruda brought in an incredible $3 billion in the quarter, and the company has raised forecasts in its full-year numbers. Merck had only gained 7.6% yeat to date, but is up another 2% in today’s early trading.
Mastercard MA also outdid expectations on both top and bottom lines — $2.15 per share versus $2.01 ($1.78 a year ago), on $4.47 billion in revenues, up nearly 1% and above last year’s $3.90 billion. These positive results indicate the American consumer is still spending money, obviously a positive for the U.S. economy. Shares are up 1% in pre-market activity, and +46.3% year to date.
In other news, the Case-Shiller home prices for August — clearly a lagging indicator — came in-line with expectations at +3.2%. Top cities in the 20-city composite for home sales growth were Phoenix (+6.3%), Charlotte (+4.5%) and Tampa (+4.3%). The worst performing cities for the month were Los Angeles (-1%), New York (-0.9%) and Seattle (-0.7%).
Click to get this free report
Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report
General Motors Company (GM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.