Strong Q3 '20 Results Could Help Helen Of Troy Stock Regain Early-2021 Highs

Despite already rising almost 2x from its low in March 2020, at the current price of $213 per share, we believe Helen of Troy stock (NASDAQ: HELE) has further upside potential. HELE stock has increased from $111 to $213 off the 2020 bottom, a little more than the S&P which increased by almost 80% from its lows. Further, the stock is also up around 10% from the level it was at before the pandemic started. However, we believe that HELE stock could rise around 25% to its early-2021 high of $265, driven by expectations of continued strong demand and strong Q3 2021 results despite the pandemic. Our dashboard What Factors Drove 121% Change In Helen of Troy Stock Between 2017 And Now? has the underlying numbers behind our thinking.

Helen of Troy is a manufacturer of houseware, and health & beauty products, under its flagship brands such as Vicks, Braun, and Honeywell among others. The stock price rise since 2017-end came due to a steady 22% rise in revenue from $1.4 billion in FY 2017 to $1.7 billion in FY 2020 (HELE’s fiscal year ends in FY 2020). Net margins however, dropped from 10.1% to 8.9% over this period, and helped by a 9% drop in the outstanding share count, EPS rose 19% from $5.11 in 2017 to $6.06 in 2020.

HELE’s P/E (price-to-earnings) multiple rose from 19x in 2017 to 37x by 2020 end, but has since dropped marginally to 35x. We believe that the company’s P/E ratio has the potential to rise further in the near term on expectations of continuing demand growth and a favorable shareholder return policy, thus driving the stock price higher.

Where Is The Stock Headed?

The global spread of coronavirus and the resulting lockdowns has led to people focusing more on their home life and personal health. This has clearly benefited Helen of Troy, as is evident from their Q3 2021 results. Revenue came in at $638 million, up more than 30% from $475 million in Q3 2020. Despite a slight increase in operating expenses (as a % of revenue) and the effective tax rate, net income saw a boost of more than 20% to $84 million, with EPS rising from $2.73 to $3.37 over this period.

Additionally, with the lockdowns being lifted, we believe the company will continue seeing strong revenue growth in the medium term, and if HELE manages to control expenses, profitability could rise even further. This will additionally raise investor expectations, driving up the company’s P/E multiple. We believe that Helen of Troy stock can rise around 25% from current levels, to regain its recent highs around $265.

