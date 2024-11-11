Strong Q2 Performance Boosts Senshu Ikeda Holdings

Senshu Ikeda Holdings,Inc. (JP:8714) has released an update.

Senshu Ikeda Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, with a notable 26.5% increase in profit attributable to owners, reaching 8,452 million yen. This growth reflects an overall positive performance, driven by a rise in ordinary revenue and income, positioning the company for continued success in the financial year. The company’s equity ratio also improved slightly, suggesting a stable financial position.

