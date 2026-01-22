Strong Production Lifts CDE's Top Line: Will the Momentum Sustain?

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE reported third-quarter 2025 revenues of about $555 million, up from roughly $314 million a year earlier and $481 million in the prior quarter, translating to nearly 77% year-over-year growth. This surge was largely fueled by substantially higher realized precious-metal prices, with gold averaging $3,148 per ounce and silver $38.93 per ounce, directly boosting overall sales value.

Revenues also benefited from record production and higher sales volumes, as the company sold 114,495 ounces of gold and 5.0 million ounces of silver, reflecting improved output and robust operational performance across its North American mines. CDE’s production totaled 111,364 ounces of gold and 4.8 million ounces of silver, both reflecting year-over-year and sequential increases.

Performance was further supported by newly integrated and expanded assets, especially the Las Chispas mine acquired through SilverCrest, alongside solid contributions from established operations, including Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington and Wharf. U.S. sites accounted for about 55% of total revenues for the quarter.

Among peers, Southern Copper Corporation SCCO reported revenues of about $3.38 billion in the third quarter of 2025, up 15% year over year and marking a record quarter, driven by higher realized gold and silver prices of $3,455.5 and $39.56, respectively. Southern Copper's growth was driven by higher prices for copper, silver, and molybdenum, while gold as a by-product also contributed amid elevated precious metal prices. Higher by-product production and efficient cost management allowed Southern Copper to convert these favorable conditions into strong top-line results.

Lundin Mining Corporation LUNMF posted revenues of approximately $1,007 million in the third quarter of 2025, up 16% year over year, driven by higher realized metal prices and strong sales volumes. Lundin Mining benefited from a realized copper price of around $4.61 per pound and a realized gold price of about $3,889 per ounce, which significantly boosted the value of its core sales. Revenue growth for Lundin Mining was further supported by robust output from copper-focused operations, with additional contributions from gold and nickel by-products, helping lift the overall top line despite minor timing effects at certain mines.

The Zacks Rundown for CDE

Shares of CDE have skyrocketed 266% over the past year compared with the industry’s 71.4% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, CDE is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales of 5.48X, higher than the industry’s average of 5.05X. It carries a Value Score of D.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 356% and 117%, respectively.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimate for fiscal 2025 and 2026 EPS has been trending upward over the past 30 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research CDE currently carries a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.