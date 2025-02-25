Strong Price Gains Highlight Regional Disparities in U.S. Housing Market

U.S. single-family house prices rose robustly in December, with the Federal Housing Finance Agency reporting a 0.4% month-on-month increase—revised upward from November’s 0.4% gain—and a 4.7% year-on-year jump. Despite an improving supply landscape driven by a 17-year high in new housing inventory, rising mortgage rates nearing 7% are expected to continue eroding affordability, signaling mixed signals in the housing market.





The surge in prices, led by the Middle Atlantic region with a 0.8% monthly increase, contrasts sharply with regional dips in the West North Central and West South Central, highlighting significant geographic disparities. Meanwhile, annual gains were recorded across all census regions, with New England and the Middle Atlantic areas setting the pace, even as the market grapples with a slowdown in existing home sales.





Market Overview:





House prices increased 0.4% month-on-month and 4.7% year-on-year in December.



New housing supply reached a 17-year high, although affordability remains challenged by 30-year fixed mortgage rates near 7%.



Regional performance varies, with the Middle Atlantic showing strong gains and parts of the West recording slight declines.



Key Points:



Upward revisions in November’s data have bolstered December’s reported growth figures.



Increased inventory has not fully offset the demand pressures driving higher prices.



All census regions posted annual gains, underscoring a broadly resilient housing market.



Looking Ahead:



Affordability challenges may intensify as rising rates continue to impact buyer power.



Future market adjustments will depend on balancing increased supply with demand dynamics.



Regional disparities could lead to varying growth trajectories across the country.



Bull Case:



The 0.4% month-on-month and 4.7% year-on-year increase in house prices indicates strong market resilience and continued demand.



All census regions posting annual gains suggests broad-based strength in the housing market across the country.



The 17-year high in new housing inventory could help meet demand and stabilize prices, potentially leading to a more balanced market.



Strong price growth in regions like the Middle Atlantic (0.8% monthly increase) shows potential for significant returns in certain areas.



Upward revisions to previous months' data indicate that the housing market may be performing better than initially thought.



Bear Case:



Rising mortgage rates approaching 7% could significantly erode affordability, potentially cooling demand and slowing price growth.



Regional disparities, with declines in the West North Central and West South Central areas, suggest uneven market performance and potential vulnerabilities.



The slowdown in existing home sales indicates that high prices and interest rates may be deterring buyers.



Increased housing inventory, while positive for buyers, could lead to downward pressure on prices if demand doesn't keep pace.



Persistent affordability challenges may lead to a market correction, especially if economic conditions or employment rates worsen.



Despite the strong price gains, rising supply and high mortgage rates underscore a potential correction in affordability, as more homes hit the market while buyers face increased financing costs. The mixed regional performance suggests that while some areas are thriving, others may struggle to maintain momentum, prompting cautious sentiment among investors and policymakers alike.Looking ahead, the durability of these price gains will depend on the interplay between supply increases and consumer demand amid persistent affordability challenges. With a slowdown in existing home sales already evident in January, the market remains in a delicate balance that could influence overall economic growth and the housing sector’s future trajectory.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

