Strong power retail business lifts E.ON's Q1 profit

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE, Europe's largest energy networks operator, on Tuesday posted a 14% rise in first-quarter operating earnings after its British power retail division swung to a profit following a major overhaul.

The company stuck to its 2021 outlook, still expecting adjusted core profit (EBITDA) of 7.2 billion to 7.5 billion euros ($8.7-9.1 billion) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of 3.8 billion to 4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8236 euros)

