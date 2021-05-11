Strong power retail business lifts E.ON's Q1 profit

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

E.ON, Europe's largest energy networks operator, on Tuesday posted a 14% rise in first-quarter operating earnings after its British power retail division swung to a profit following a major overhaul.

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE, Europe's largest energy networks operator, on Tuesday posted a 14% rise in first-quarter operating earnings after its British power retail division swung to a profit following a major overhaul.

The company stuck to its 2021 outlook, still expecting adjusted core profit (EBITDA) of 7.2 billion to 7.5 billion euros ($8.7-9.1 billion) and adjusted operating profit (EBIT) of 3.8 billion to 4 billion euros.

($1 = 0.8236 euros)

($1 = 0.8235 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More