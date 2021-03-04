Strong post-quake tremor shakes central Greece

Adds place of the quake, fire brigade

ATHENS, March 4 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck central Greece on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The fire brigade service said there were no immediate reports of casualties or serious damage.

The EMSC pinned the quake 17 kilometres west of the town of Tyrnavos, central Greece.

A powerful quake shook the same area on Wednesday, sending people rushing out of homes and damaging houses and cars in nearby villages.

Seismologists have said they expected a sequence of post-quake activity in the coming days.

