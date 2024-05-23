News & Insights

Strong Petrochemical Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited (HK:0852) has released an update.

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting held on May 23, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. The approved resolutions included the reception of financial statements, the re-election of directors, and the granting of mandates to issue and repurchase company shares. Shareholders demonstrated near-unanimous agreement, casting over 99.99% of votes in favor of each item.

