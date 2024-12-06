Strong Petrochemical Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited (HK:0852) has released an update.

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited has announced the closure of its member register from December 20 to December 27, 2024, to finalize the list of shareholders eligible to participate in its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting. During this period, no share transfers will be processed, and shareholders must ensure their transfer documents are submitted by December 19, 2024. Details of the meeting and proxy forms will be sent to shareholders soon.

