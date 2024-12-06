News & Insights

Stocks

Strong Petrochemical Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

December 06, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited (HK:0852) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited has announced the closure of its member register from December 20 to December 27, 2024, to finalize the list of shareholders eligible to participate in its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting. During this period, no share transfers will be processed, and shareholders must ensure their transfer documents are submitted by December 19, 2024. Details of the meeting and proxy forms will be sent to shareholders soon.

For further insights into HK:0852 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.