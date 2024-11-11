Strong Petrochemical Faces Boardroom Challenges Amidst Director Concerns

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited (HK:0852) has released an update.

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited is facing internal turmoil as Hongkong Hengyuan Investment Limited has requested an extraordinary general meeting to potentially remove most of the board members, except Mr. Wang Jian Sheng. However, the board has expressed serious concerns about Mr. Wang’s suitability as a director due to alleged securities law violations and is considering proposing his removal as well. The company is seeking legal advice on the situation and planning to provide further updates.

