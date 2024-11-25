Strong Petrochemical Delays Interim Dividend Payment

Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited (HK:0852) has released an update.
Strong Petrochemical Holdings Limited has announced a delay in the payment of its interim dividend for the first half of 2024, now scheduled for December 31, 2024. The declared dividend is HKD 0.08 per share, with the record date set for November 25, 2024. This postponement may affect investor expectations and stock performance in the short term.
