Strong open puts European shares on course for weekly gains

European shares jumped 1.2% in early trade on Friday, erasing losses for the week, while investors look to the first round of French presidential elections over the weekend with incumbent Emmanuel Macron's win no longer a foregone conclusion.

Financials .SX7P and auto stocks .SXAP led gains with all major sectors in positive territory. The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX, which was down on the week until Thursday's close, is now set to end at about 0.4% higher.

Topping the index was Banco BPM's BAMI.MI 10.7% surge, after French bank Credit Agricole CAGR.PA said it has bought a 9.2% stake in Italy's third-largest bank.

In Sunday's first round presidential election vote in France, centre-left Macron is seen winning, but far-right rival Marine Le Pen has surged in polls in recent weeks, leaving her victory within the margins of error.

France's CAC 40 index .FCHI rose 1.4%, but is down more than 2% this week - the most among European peers - on election uncertainty.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

