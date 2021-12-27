Strong Liquidity Boosts Norfolk (NSC), High Fuel Costs Ail

We have recently updated a report on Norfolk Southern Corporation NSC.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Norfolk Southern is pegged at 13.5%. The company has an earnings surprise of 7.1%, on average, beating estimates in all of the last four quarters. The stock has gained 21.5% in the past year compared with a 16.2% rally of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Norfolk Southern’s liquidity position is encouraging. NSC’s current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of the September quarter stood at 1.13, higher than the June quarter's reading of 1.08. A higher current ratio often implies that the capability of a company to pay its short-term obligations is increasing. In case of an increasing current ratio, the company has a larger proportion of short-term asset value relative to the value of its short-term liabilities.

With economic activities gaining pace, overall volumes rose 8% year over year in the first nine months of 2021, with the metric improving at all three units — coal (up 18%), merchandise (up 7%) and intermodal (up 9%). An improvement in revenues (up 14% in the first nine months of 2021) is driving volumes. Total revenues are now expected to increase at least 12% in 2021 from 2020 levels owing to strong growth in the intermodal and merchandise segments.

An increase in fuel costs due to an uptick in oil price is limiting the bottom line. In third-quarter 2021, expenses on fuel increased 65%, inducing a 10% rise in operating expenses. In the July-September period, oil prices increased 4.1% sequentially. In the first nine months of 2021, Norfolk Southern’s expenses on fuel increased 44% year over year to $399 million.

