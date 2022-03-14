Strong Liquidity Aids Schneider (SNDR) Amid High Expenses

We have recently updated a report on Schneider National, Inc. SNDR.

Schneider National has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from the company’s financial statements to get a true sense of quality and sustainability of growth.

We are impressed with Schneider National's efforts to reward its shareholders even amid current uncertainties. To this end, the company's board approved a 14.3% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 8 cents per share on its Class A and Class B common stock. The hiked dividend is payable on Apr 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Mar 11, 2022.

The company has a sound liquidity position. Its cash and equivalents at the end of the fourth quarter totaled $244.8 million, higher than the current maturities of debt and finance lease obligations of $61.4 million. This indicates that it has enough cash to pay off its short-term debt.

Escalating operating expenses, mainly due to high purchased transportation costs and salaries, wages and benefits expenses, can hurt the bottom line. Total operating expenses increased 19% year over year in 2021, with a 36% surge in purchased transportation costs and an approximate 9.8% rise in salaries, wages and benefits expenses.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Schneider National currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD, Old Dominion ODFL and Triton International Limited TRTN.

Expeditors has an earnings surprise of 34.2%, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters. Expeditors is being aided by the uptick in airfreight revenues. We are optimistic about the company’s buyout of Fleet Logistics’ Digital Platform. The acquisition has boosted Expeditors’ online LTL shipping platform, Koho. The move is in line with the company's focus on Digital Solutions.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Old Dominion is pegged at 16%. ODFL is benefiting from strong performance in the LTL segment, owing to improved freight conditions. In 2021, revenues in the LTL services segment increased 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Driven by the tailwinds, the stock has increased 32% in the past year. ODFL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The long-term expected EPS (three to five years) growth rate for Triton is pegged at 10%. Gradual increases in trade volumes and container demand bode well for the company. With easing coronavirus-led restrictions in the United States and Europe, the company saw a strong rebound in its business in the third, the fourth of 2020 as well as in each of the four quarters of 2021.

Driven by the tailwinds, the stock has increased 8.4% in the past year. TRTN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.