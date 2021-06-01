Strong Liquidity Aids JetBlue (JBLU) Amid Weak Revenues

We have recently updated a report on JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU.

JetBlue’s strong liquidity position is impressive. The carrier's current ratio (a measure of liquidity) at the end of first-quarter 2021 was 1.15 compared with 0.61 reading a year ago. Notably, JetBlue exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2,358 million compared with $1,918 million at the end of 2020. Total debt at the end of the reported quarter was $5,082 million compared with $4,863 million at 2020 end.

Additionally, total operating expenses (on a reported basis) in 2020 declined 36% year over year, mainly owing to 65.9% plummet in expenses on aircraft fuel and related taxes. In first-quarter 2021, total operating expenses (on a reported basis) plunged 46.6% year over year, mainly due to 47% decline in aircraft fuel and related taxes.

Like other carriers, JetBlue is suffering from dismal passenger revenues due to coronavirus-induced weak air-travel demand. Due to weak passenger revenues, the carrier posted loss for five successive quarters. The carrier anticipates second-quarter 2021 revenues to decline in the 30-35% range from second-quarter 2019 levels.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

JetBlue currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector include Landstar System, Inc. LSTR, Triton International Limited TRTN and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI. Herc Holdings and Landstar sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Triton carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 42.9%, respectively.

