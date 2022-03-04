Strong Liquidity Aids Copa Holdings (CPA) Amid High Fuel Cost

We have recently updated a report on Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA.

Copa Holdings has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from the company’s financial statements to get a true sense of quality and sustainability of growth.

Copa Holdings’ liquidity position is encouraging. The carrier exited the fourth quarter of 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $1,017 million, significantly higher than its current debt level of $196.6 million. This implies that the company has enough cash to meet its short-term debt obligations. The company’s current ratio at the end of the fourth quarter was 1.10. A current ratio of more than 1 implies that the company has sufficient financial resources to remain solvent over the short term.

CPA’ operating expenses have lowered substantially, which is partly offsetting coronavirus-led woes. In the fourth quarter, total operating expenses declined 36.8% from fourth-quarter 2019 actuals with a 13% decline in fuel expenses, owing to reduced fuel gallons’ consumption (down 22.8% year-over-two-year). Additionally, expenses on passenger servicing declined 50.8% on a year-over-two-year basis. Expenses on wages, salaries and other employee benefits dropped 30.1% in the said time period due to reduced headcount. Flight operation costs also plunged 23%.

Oil is currently trading above $100 a barrel. This level was last touched in 2014. Russia’s launch of military operations in Ukraine skyrocketed the commodity price. The upsurge is reflective of the concerns about oil supplies from Russia, which is one of the world's largest producers of the commodity. Such escalation in oil price does not bode well for Copa Holdings’ bottom line as fuel expenses represent one of the highest input costs for the carrier.

