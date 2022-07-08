Strong Jobs Reports Act as Recession Bulwark

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It was a rollercoaster of a four-day week that saw important economic announcements juxtaposed with market movers like dipping oil prices. Brent crude dipped below $100 a barrel Wednesday for the first time in two months.

While that price isn’t set in stone — a number of variables like hurricanes and geopolitical conflicts like that in Ukraine could send prices higher — it seems to be settling and may allow a little relief at the pump in the coming weeks.

The Federal Reserve released the minutes from its June meeting on Wednesday, and they were about what we expected. The Fed anticipates another hike of 50 to 75 basis points on interest in July to stave off inflation increases and recession risks.

There’s no guarantee about how that will affect an already-bearish market, but again, keep an eye on those sectors we’ve been highlighting — retail, energy, and potentially tech stocks.

On Friday, the Non-Farm Payrolls report revealed that the U.S. added 372,000 jobs in June, much higher than the Dow estimate of 250,000, while the unemployment rate remained stable at 3.6%.

Overall, the job market remained strong in the face of headwinds like rising interest rates and inflation. Consistently better-than-expected jobs reports are offering strong protection against recession.

Shorts for a Short Week

If you’re not following our Learning Markets YouTube channel, then you may be missing out on valuable information. It’s OK if you don’t have a chance to catch our regularly scheduled Monday and Thursday livestreams at 7:00 ET, although that’s where you can ask any questions about individual stocks and trading strategies. You can catch up with our short videos in just a few minutes. Here’s just a sampling of one of those quick, informative videos that are just the right combination of entertainment and expertise:

The dollar is up 20% from this time last year, which is good and bad news for stocks. The Federal Reserve rate hikes have been more aggressive than those of other central banks, which has resulted in the dollar being of higher value when compared with other currencies. This puts exporters at a disadvantage. Learn which stocks benefit from a stronger dollar and which stocks fall when the dollar rises in our latest livestream short.

If you need more in-depth information, then our elite trading research service might just be for you. Strategic Trader combines options, insightful technical and fundamental analysis, and market history to make the best moves in any market conditions… whether it’s up, down, or sideways.

Click here to learn more.

The post Strong Jobs Reports Act as Recession Bulwark appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.