Strong Insider Buying Reported in TUSA Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA) shows an impressive 1008372.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), which makes up 51980.08% of the First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,481,871,546 worth of GM, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GM:
GM — last trade: $37.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/12/2020
|Patricia F. Russo
|Director
|12,700
|$23.18
|$294,386
|05/29/2020
|Julian G. Blissett
|Executive Vice President
|9,300
|$26.00
|$241,800
And Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), the #310 largest holding among components of the First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,821,947,091 worth of WAB, which represents approximately 12657.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAB is detailed in the table below:
WAB — last trade: $61.13 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/13/2020
|William E. Kassling
|Director
|10,000
|$50.31
|$503,134
|08/03/2020
|Linda S. Harty
|Director
|5,000
|$61.93
|$309,670
