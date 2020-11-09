Markets
Strong Insider Buying Reported in TUSA Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA) shows an impressive 1008372.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), which makes up 51980.08% of the First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,481,871,546 worth of GM, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GM:

GM — last trade: $37.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/12/2020 Patricia F. Russo Director 12,700 $23.18 $294,386
05/29/2020 Julian G. Blissett Executive Vice President 9,300 $26.00 $241,800

And Wabtec Corp (Symbol: WAB), the #310 largest holding among components of the First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,821,947,091 worth of WAB, which represents approximately 12657.92% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WAB is detailed in the table below:

WAB — last trade: $61.13 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/13/2020 William E. Kassling Director 10,000 $50.31 $503,134
08/03/2020 Linda S. Harty Director 5,000 $61.93 $309,670

