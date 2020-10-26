Strong Insider Buying Reported in TUSA Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA) shows an impressive 1052041.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL), which makes up 17914.00% of the First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,530,823,105 worth of ACGL, making it the #199 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ACGL:

ACGL — last trade: $31.81 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/07/2020 Brian S. Posner Director 1,000 $23.72 $23,718 05/13/2020 Brian S. Posner Director 1,000 $22.16 $22,159 05/18/2020 Marc Grandisson President & CEO 23,500 $24.50 $575,750

And Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL), the #286 largest holding among components of the First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,986,275,975 worth of QDEL, which represents approximately 14059.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at QDEL is detailed in the table below:

QDEL — last trade: $248.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/11/2020 Douglas C. Bryant President & CEO 5,000 $160.33 $801,670 08/03/2020 Edward L. Michael Director 3,500 $288.12 $1,008,404 08/11/2020 Douglas C. Bryant President & CEO 5,000 $234.12 $1,170,600 08/31/2020 Douglas C. Bryant President & CEO 5,000 $174.99 $874,965 09/03/2020 Matthew Strobeck Director 7,700 $166.07 $1,278,765

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.