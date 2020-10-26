Strong Insider Buying Reported in TUSA Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA) shows an impressive 1052041.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL), which makes up 17914.00% of the First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,530,823,105 worth of ACGL, making it the #199 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ACGL:
ACGL — last trade: $31.81 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2020
|Brian S. Posner
|Director
|1,000
|$23.72
|$23,718
|05/13/2020
|Brian S. Posner
|Director
|1,000
|$22.16
|$22,159
|05/18/2020
|Marc Grandisson
|President & CEO
|23,500
|$24.50
|$575,750
And Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL), the #286 largest holding among components of the First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (TUSA), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,986,275,975 worth of QDEL, which represents approximately 14059.51% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at QDEL is detailed in the table below:
QDEL — last trade: $248.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/11/2020
|Douglas C. Bryant
|President & CEO
|5,000
|$160.33
|$801,670
|08/03/2020
|Edward L. Michael
|Director
|3,500
|$288.12
|$1,008,404
|08/11/2020
|Douglas C. Bryant
|President & CEO
|5,000
|$234.12
|$1,170,600
|08/31/2020
|Douglas C. Bryant
|President & CEO
|5,000
|$174.99
|$874,965
|09/03/2020
|Matthew Strobeck
|Director
|7,700
|$166.07
|$1,278,765
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.