Strong Insider Buying Reported in MORT Holdings

Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO), which makes up 5.09% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,316,645 worth of TWO, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TWO:
TWO — last trade: $14.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/14/2019
|Thomas Siering
|CEO & President
|5,000
|$13.11
|$65,548
|08/22/2019
|Karen Hammond
|Director
|5,600
|$13.30
|$74,476
And Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (Symbol: WMC), the #23 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,323,543 worth of WMC, which represents approximately 1.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WMC is detailed in the table below:
WMC — last trade: $10.35 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/14/2019
|Thomas Siering
|CEO & President
|5,000
|$13.11
|$65,548
|05/21/2019
|Jennifer Murphy
|Director, President and CEO
|10,000
|$9.98
|$99,800
|08/22/2019
|Karen Hammond
|Director
|5,600
|$13.30
|$74,476
|05/23/2019
|Harris Trifon
|Chief Investment Officer
|3,500
|$10.05
|$35,173
