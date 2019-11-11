Strong Insider Buying Reported in MORT Holdings

Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO), which makes up 5.09% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,316,645 worth of TWO, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TWO:

TWO — last trade: $14.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/14/2019 Thomas Siering CEO & President 5,000 $13.11 $65,548 08/22/2019 Karen Hammond Director 5,600 $13.30 $74,476

And Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (Symbol: WMC), the #23 largest holding among components of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,323,543 worth of WMC, which represents approximately 1.15% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WMC is detailed in the table below:

WMC — last trade: $10.35 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/14/2019 Thomas Siering CEO & President 5,000 $13.11 $65,548 05/21/2019 Jennifer Murphy Director, President and CEO 10,000 $9.98 $99,800 08/22/2019 Karen Hammond Director 5,600 $13.30 $74,476 05/23/2019 Harris Trifon Chief Investment Officer 3,500 $10.05 $35,173

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.