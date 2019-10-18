Strong Insider Buying Reported in MORT Holdings

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), which makes up 2.06% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,005,303 worth of ARR, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARR:
ARR — last trade: $16.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/26/2019
|Jeffrey J. Zimmer
|Co-CEO and President
|5,000
|$19.32
|$96,600
|04/26/2019
|Scott Ulm
|Co-CEO and CIO
|5,000
|$19.32
|$96,600
|05/09/2019
|Daniel C. Staton
|Chairman of the Board
|5,000
|$18.70
|$93,491
|05/15/2019
|James R. Mountain
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$18.55
|$55,650
|05/22/2019
|Jeffrey J. Zimmer
|Co-CEO and President
|80,000
|$17.93
|$1,434,600
|05/22/2019
|Scott Ulm
|Co-CEO and CIO
|80,000
|$17.93
|$1,434,600
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.