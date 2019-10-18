Strong Insider Buying Reported in MORT Holdings

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), which makes up 2.06% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,005,303 worth of ARR, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ARR:

ARR — last trade: $16.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/26/2019 Jeffrey J. Zimmer Co-CEO and President 5,000 $19.32 $96,600 04/26/2019 Scott Ulm Co-CEO and CIO 5,000 $19.32 $96,600 05/09/2019 Daniel C. Staton Chairman of the Board 5,000 $18.70 $93,491 05/15/2019 James R. Mountain Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $18.55 $55,650 05/22/2019 Jeffrey J. Zimmer Co-CEO and President 80,000 $17.93 $1,434,600 05/22/2019 Scott Ulm Co-CEO and CIO 80,000 $17.93 $1,434,600

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.