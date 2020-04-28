Strong Insider Buying Reported in MLPX Holdings

Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA), which makes up 0.91% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $467,593 worth of PAA, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PAA:
PAA — last trade: $8.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2020
|Harry N. Pefanis
|President & CCO
|30,000
|$14.16
|$424,812
|03/12/2020
|Harry N. Pefanis
|President & CCO
|20,000
|$6.96
|$139,270
|03/16/2020
|Willie CW Chiang
|Chairman and CEO
|45,400
|$5.45
|$247,530
|03/13/2020
|Jeremy L. Goebel
|EVP - Commercial
|3,000
|$6.66
|$19,990
|01/22/2020
|Robert V. Sinnott
|Director
|35,498
|$23.64
|$839,173
And Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES), the #33 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $85,993 worth of WES, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WES is detailed in the table below:
WES — last trade: $7.37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/21/2019
|James R. Crane
|Director
|160,931
|$21.55
|$3,468,135
|03/03/2020
|James R. Crane
|Director
|71,500
|$13.70
|$979,836
|03/10/2020
|Michael Ure
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$5.45
|$54,500
|03/10/2020
|James R. Crane
|Director
|340,700
|$5.87
|$1,999,486
