Strong Insider Buying Reported in MLPX Holdings

Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA), which makes up 0.91% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $467,593 worth of PAA, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PAA:

PAA — last trade: $8.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/26/2020 Harry N. Pefanis President & CCO 30,000 $14.16 $424,812
03/12/2020 Harry N. Pefanis President & CCO 20,000 $6.96 $139,270
03/16/2020 Willie CW Chiang Chairman and CEO 45,400 $5.45 $247,530
03/13/2020 Jeremy L. Goebel EVP - Commercial 3,000 $6.66 $19,990
01/22/2020 Robert V. Sinnott Director 35,498 $23.64 $839,173

And Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES), the #33 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $85,993 worth of WES, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WES is detailed in the table below:

WES — last trade: $7.37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/21/2019 James R. Crane Director 160,931 $21.55 $3,468,135
03/03/2020 James R. Crane Director 71,500 $13.70 $979,836
03/10/2020 Michael Ure President & CEO 10,000 $5.45 $54,500
03/10/2020 James R. Crane Director 340,700 $5.87 $1,999,486

