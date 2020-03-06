Strong Insider Buying Reported in MLPX Holdings

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), which makes up 0.29% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $208,426 worth of PSXP, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP:

PSXP — last trade: $52.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/22/2020 Mark Haney Director 1,640 $62.17 $101,967 01/22/2020 Phillip David Bairrington Director 1,640 $62.13 $101,901

And Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), the #32 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $140,027 worth of GEL, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GEL is detailed in the table below:

GEL — last trade: $9.32 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/25/2019 Kenneth M. Jastrow II Director 50,000 $18.96 $947,791 02/21/2020 Edward T. Flynn President, Genesis Alkali, LLC 10,584 $14.63 $154,844 02/21/2020 Ryan S. Sims Vice President 3,000 $14.82 $44,450 02/26/2020 Chad Anthony Landry Vice President 10,000 $11.00 $110,000 02/26/2020 Ryan S. Sims Vice President 2,000 $11.08 $22,160 02/27/2020 Kristen O. Jesulaitis General Counsel & Secretary 10,000 $9.91 $99,100 02/27/2020 Sharilyn S. Gasaway Director 10,000 $9.25 $92,484 02/27/2020 Jack T. Taylor Director 20,000 $10.03 $200,600 02/28/2020 James E. Davison Director 50,000 $9.77 $488,495 02/28/2020 Richard R. Alexander Vice President 2,000 $9.73 $19,460

