Strong Insider Buying Reported in MLPX Holdings

Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP), which makes up 0.29% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $208,426 worth of PSXP, making it the #29 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PSXP:
PSXP — last trade: $52.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/22/2020
|Mark Haney
|Director
|1,640
|$62.17
|$101,967
|01/22/2020
|Phillip David Bairrington
|Director
|1,640
|$62.13
|$101,901
And Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), the #32 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $140,027 worth of GEL, which represents approximately 0.20% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GEL is detailed in the table below:
GEL — last trade: $9.32 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/25/2019
|Kenneth M. Jastrow II
|Director
|50,000
|$18.96
|$947,791
|02/21/2020
|Edward T. Flynn
|President, Genesis Alkali, LLC
|10,584
|$14.63
|$154,844
|02/21/2020
|Ryan S. Sims
|Vice President
|3,000
|$14.82
|$44,450
|02/26/2020
|Chad Anthony Landry
|Vice President
|10,000
|$11.00
|$110,000
|02/26/2020
|Ryan S. Sims
|Vice President
|2,000
|$11.08
|$22,160
|02/27/2020
|Kristen O. Jesulaitis
|General Counsel & Secretary
|10,000
|$9.91
|$99,100
|02/27/2020
|Sharilyn S. Gasaway
|Director
|10,000
|$9.25
|$92,484
|02/27/2020
|Jack T. Taylor
|Director
|20,000
|$10.03
|$200,600
|02/28/2020
|James E. Davison
|Director
|50,000
|$9.77
|$488,495
|02/28/2020
|Richard R. Alexander
|Vice President
|2,000
|$9.73
|$19,460
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.