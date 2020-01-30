Markets
GEL

Strong Insider Buying Reported in MLPA Holdings

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), which makes up 3.21% of the MLP ETF (MLPA), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,808,711 worth of GEL, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GEL:

GEL — last trade: $19.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/12/2019 Ryan S. Sims Vice President 3,000 $19.94 $59,820
08/12/2019 Kristen O. Jesulaitis General Counsel & Secretary 5,000 $19.97 $99,850
08/26/2019 Edward T. Flynn President, Genesis Alkali, LLC 5,000 $20.12 $100,600
11/25/2019 Kenneth M. Jastrow II Director 50,000 $18.96 $947,791

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GEL

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular