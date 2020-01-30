Strong Insider Buying Reported in MLPA Holdings

Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), which makes up 3.21% of the MLP ETF (MLPA), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,808,711 worth of GEL, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GEL:

GEL — last trade: $19.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/12/2019 Ryan S. Sims Vice President 3,000 $19.94 $59,820 08/12/2019 Kristen O. Jesulaitis General Counsel & Secretary 5,000 $19.97 $99,850 08/26/2019 Edward T. Flynn President, Genesis Alkali, LLC 5,000 $20.12 $100,600 11/25/2019 Kenneth M. Jastrow II Director 50,000 $18.96 $947,791

