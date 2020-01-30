Strong Insider Buying Reported in MLPA Holdings

Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), which makes up 3.21% of the MLP ETF (MLPA), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,808,711 worth of GEL, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GEL:
GEL — last trade: $19.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/12/2019
|Ryan S. Sims
|Vice President
|3,000
|$19.94
|$59,820
|08/12/2019
|Kristen O. Jesulaitis
|General Counsel & Secretary
|5,000
|$19.97
|$99,850
|08/26/2019
|Edward T. Flynn
|President, Genesis Alkali, LLC
|5,000
|$20.12
|$100,600
|11/25/2019
|Kenneth M. Jastrow II
|Director
|50,000
|$18.96
|$947,791
