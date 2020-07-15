Strong Insider Buying Reported in MDYV Holdings

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), which makes up 0.73% of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,334,346 worth of PB, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PB:

PB — last trade: $53.85 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/11/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 11,000 $50.93 $560,250 03/09/2020 Edward Z. Safady Vice Chairman 5,000 $50.00 $250,000 03/09/2020 Kevin J. Hanigan President & COO 10,000 $50.88 $508,850 03/10/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 39,000 $51.35 $2,002,730 03/10/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 300 $51.24 $15,372 03/10/2020 James A. Bouligny Director 4,000 $50.01 $200,052 03/19/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 377 $48.00 $18,096 03/23/2020 Asylbek Osmonov CFO 300 $43.00 $12,900 03/23/2020 H. E. Timanus Jr. Chairman 5,000 $42.99 $214,950

And Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP), the #76 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,545,388 worth of PNFP, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PNFP is detailed in the table below:

PNFP — last trade: $38.43 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/01/2020 Joseph C. Galante Director 1,500 $52.25 $78,375 03/01/2020 David B. Ingram Director 19,000 $53.10 $1,008,900 03/01/2020 G. Kennedy Thompson Director 5,000 $54.60 $272,990 03/09/2020 David B. Ingram Director 20,000 $42.77 $855,496 03/01/2020 Ronald L. Samuel Director 159 $63.18 $10,046 03/11/2020 G. Kennedy Thompson Director 3,000 $42.26 $126,780 04/23/2020 G. Kennedy Thompson Director 5,000 $34.86 $174,300

