Strong Insider Buying Reported in MDYV Holdings

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), which makes up 0.73% of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,334,346 worth of PB, making it the #16 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PB:
PB — last trade: $53.85 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/11/2020
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Chairman
|11,000
|$50.93
|$560,250
|03/09/2020
|Edward Z. Safady
|Vice Chairman
|5,000
|$50.00
|$250,000
|03/09/2020
|Kevin J. Hanigan
|President & COO
|10,000
|$50.88
|$508,850
|03/10/2020
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Chairman
|39,000
|$51.35
|$2,002,730
|03/10/2020
|Asylbek Osmonov
|CFO
|300
|$51.24
|$15,372
|03/10/2020
|James A. Bouligny
|Director
|4,000
|$50.01
|$200,052
|03/19/2020
|Asylbek Osmonov
|CFO
|377
|$48.00
|$18,096
|03/23/2020
|Asylbek Osmonov
|CFO
|300
|$43.00
|$12,900
|03/23/2020
|H. E. Timanus Jr.
|Chairman
|5,000
|$42.99
|$214,950
And Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP), the #76 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,545,388 worth of PNFP, which represents approximately 0.41% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PNFP is detailed in the table below:
PNFP — last trade: $38.43 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2020
|Joseph C. Galante
|Director
|1,500
|$52.25
|$78,375
|03/01/2020
|David B. Ingram
|Director
|19,000
|$53.10
|$1,008,900
|03/01/2020
|G. Kennedy Thompson
|Director
|5,000
|$54.60
|$272,990
|03/09/2020
|David B. Ingram
|Director
|20,000
|$42.77
|$855,496
|03/01/2020
|Ronald L. Samuel
|Director
|159
|$63.18
|$10,046
|03/11/2020
|G. Kennedy Thompson
|Director
|3,000
|$42.26
|$126,780
|04/23/2020
|G. Kennedy Thompson
|Director
|5,000
|$34.86
|$174,300
